Malarikkal water lilies charm their way into handlooms, home gardens

KOCHI: Enchanting and enterprising! In capturing the imagination of tourists, the water lily fields of Malarikkal, in Kottayam, turned into a source of additional income for the local fisher community. This received a boost when traditional ethnic-wear designers came up with a business proposition: To source natural dye from the flowers.

“We were approached by fashion designers who work with natural fibre and dye for collecting the water lilies,” says Sali A, a local fisherman.

According to him, these designers would place orders for water lilies, especially the pink ones. “They need fresh flowers to make the dye. So, we pluck the flowers early in the morning. These flowers are then taken to their workshop in Tripunithura,” Sali said. The fishermen are paid around Rs 5 per flower. “We make good money whenever we get an order,” he adds.

The lilies are also sourced by Save The Loom—an organisation committed to restoring and revitalising the traditional textile sector—for its Amalda series of naturally dyed and eco-printed handwoven textiles and sarees. Ramesh Menon, founder of Save The Loom tells TNIE that the not-for-profit launched the series in 2020 in collaboration with Clothes Without Borders, a sustainable luxury brand.

“It was the first-ever series of naturally dyed, handwoven textiles from Chendamangalam. Amalda celebrates the beauty and wisdom of Kerala’s floral heritage. With over 4,600 recorded species of flowering plants—many rich in medicinal and dye-yielding properties—Kerala offers a vast palette drawn straight from nature,” Ramesh points out. “The response to our naturally dyed, handwoven sarees and textiles has been overwhelming. Conscious shoppers and a growing community of mindful consumers have begun to deeply resonate with products that are not only rich in natural resources but also carry the stories of the skilled hands behind them,” he said.

He adds, “Among all our naturally dyed collections—each created using elements found in our neighbourhoods, such as chethi, mantharam, arali, mylanji, rose petals, pomegranate rind, turmeric, madder, sappanwood, and dried rose powder, the ‘Lilies of Malarickal’ limited edition has always held a special place. This collection, inspired by the stunning seasonal bloom of water lilies in Malarikkal, is consistently sold out, often with a waiting period of nearly a year, as the natural phenomenon occurs only over a short window of about four months.”