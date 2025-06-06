NHAI: Wayanad landslides might have contributed to NH collapse

There was waterlogging for weeks together at Kooriyad after the Wayanad landslides, which might have deteriorated the soil strata, resulting in distress, the NHAI stated.

The report further said the Wayanad landslide has been considered as one of the most devastating floods in recent times, causing human and property loss within Wayanad and in the downstream areas.

“As a result of the incessant rain and accumulation of water, the upstream side, that is on the left-hand side service road, was also flooded by more than 0.30m depth for a week,” the NHAI report said.