NHAI: Wayanad landslides might have contributed to NH collapse

KOCHI: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Thursday informed the Kerala High Court that the massive landslides at Chooralmala in Wayanad might have contributed to the collapse of the NH 66 Reinforced Earth (RE) wall at Kooriyad in Malappuram.
The NH stretch passes through a reclaimed paddy field at Kooriyad, and Panampuzha, a tributary of Chaliyar, passes through the area. The construction of the RE wall on the right-hand side was initiated in February 2024, and on the left hand side in March 2024, much before the Wayanad landslides (July 30, 2024).
There was waterlogging for weeks together at Kooriyad after the Wayanad landslides, which might have deteriorated the soil strata, resulting in distress, the NHAI stated.
The report further said the Wayanad landslide has been considered as one of the most devastating floods in recent times, causing human and property loss within Wayanad and in the downstream areas.
“As a result of the incessant rain and accumulation of water, the upstream side, that is on the left-hand side service road, was also flooded by more than 0.30m depth for a week,” the NHAI report said.