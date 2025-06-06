No Anvar factor in Nilambur, says Swaraj

MALAPPURAM: In fielding its state secretariat member M Swaraj for the Nilambur by-election, the CPM hopes to take on the Congress and the UDF politically. In an interview to TNIE, the 46-year-old candidate says P V Anvar will not be a factor in the bypoll, which he sees as a precursor to the 2026 assembly election. Excerpts:

What are the political underpinnings of this election?

The Nilambur by-election is a precursor to the 2026 assembly election. Common people want the LDF to win a third term in 2026. That is the sentiment of those who are benefiting from the changes that have taken place in the state over the last nine years. We are interacting with people through development activities and welfare schemes, focusing on the goal of a ‘nava (new) Keralam’.

Nilambur is an area where farmers face a lot of issues. How are their concerns being addressed?

The lives and land of farmers are at risk. One of the most important issues is the applicable legislation, the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, which is a central law. There is strong criticism that it lacks provisions to protect farmers. It should be amended. The environment and wildlife must be protected, but then farmers should receive equal importance. Kerala has submitted a detailed plan to the central government, which has not been approved. There is a problem with all this.

The government often says that it is not getting central funds. But it increases the salaries of PSC members while pretending not to see the problems faced by ASHA workers. Wouldn’t people see through this?

It’s propaganda. ASHA workers are part of a central government scheme. States also play a role. The Left’s stance is to accept them as workers who should be paid minimum wage. The Centre has not done that. When LDF came to power in 2016, their honorarium was `1,000. We increased it sevenfold, but it is still not enough.