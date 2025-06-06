Senior congress leader Thennala Balakrishna Pillai passes away at 95

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader and former KPCC president Thennala Balakrishna Pillai passed away in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. He was 95.

He died at Ananthapuri Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment for age-related health issues. His body will be taken to his residence at Mukkola, Nettayam, for the public to pay their respects.

Born on 11 March 1930 in Sooranad, Kollam, Pillai was elected twice to the Kerala Legislative Assembly from the Adoor constituency in 1977 and 1982. He also served three terms in the Rajya Sabha from 1991 to 1998, and again from 2003 to 2009.

Within the Congress party, he held several key positions. He served two terms as Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president first from 1998 to 2001, and later from 2004 to 2005. He also headed the Kollam District Congress Committee and the District Cooperative Bank in Pathanamthitta.

Beyond party responsibilities, he contributed to national governance as a member of various central bodies including the Rubber Board, the National Shipping Board, and the National River Conservation Authority.