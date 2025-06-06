Senior congress leader Thennala Balakrishna Pillai passes away at 95

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader and former KPCC president Thennala Balakrishna Pillai passed away in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. He was 95.
He died at Ananthapuri Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment for age-related health issues. His body will be taken to his residence at Mukkola, Nettayam, for the public to pay their respects.
Born on 11 March 1930 in Sooranad, Kollam, Pillai was elected twice to the Kerala Legislative Assembly from the Adoor constituency in 1977 and 1982. He also served three terms in the Rajya Sabha from 1991 to 1998, and again from 2003 to 2009.
Within the Congress party, he held several key positions. He served two terms as Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president first from 1998 to 2001, and later from 2004 to 2005. He also headed the Kollam District Congress Committee and the District Cooperative Bank in Pathanamthitta.
Beyond party responsibilities, he contributed to national governance as a member of various central bodies including the Rubber Board, the National Shipping Board, and the National River Conservation Authority.
Known for his organisational acumen and consensus-driven leadership, Pillai was widely respected as a figure who stayed above factionalism within the party. His tenure as KPCC president coincided with major political shifts in Kerala, notably the United Democratic Front’s return to power in 2001.
However, following the UDF's electoral victory that year, Pillai was asked to step down from the KPCC presidency as part of an internal power-sharing arrangement between the party’s A and I factions. A K Antony became Chief Minister, while K Muraleedharan assumed the role of KPCC president. Pillai stepped aside without protest, despite having played a central role in the party’s campaign, and continued to display unwavering loyalty to the Congress.
Throughout his political career, even when overlooked for ministerial roles or marginalised in internal realignments, he remained committed to party principles and discipline.
Thennala Balakrishna Pillai is remembered as a principled, low-profile leader who served the Congress party and public life with quiet dedication. He is survived by his family.