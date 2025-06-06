Soubin Shahir, Co-producers summoned by police in ‘Manjummel Boys’ cheating and forgery case

KOCHI: The police on Thursday served notices on Malayalam actor and producer Soubin Shahir and co-producers Shawn Antony and Babu Shahir, summoning them for questioning in a cheating and forgery case related to blockbuster film ‘Manjummel Boys’.

The trio has been asked to appear within the next two weeks. The police’s move follows the Kerala High Court’s recent dismissal of petition filed by the trio for quashing the FIR.

Produced under the Parava Films banner, the film was embroiled in controversy after Siraj Valiyathara, an Aroor native, lodged a complaint alleging that he had invested Rs 7 crore in the film on the assurance that he would receive 40% of the profits, but was denied the same despite the film’s resounding success.