Water Metro going green; betting big on solar power

KOCHI: In a major push for sustainable transportation, the Kochi Water Metro Ltd (KWML) has embarked on an ambitious project to set up a solar farm at Purakkad, in Alappuzha, besides implementing rooftop solar-panel systems at its terminals and buildings.
This is in line with the ambitious plan of the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL), its parent, to go carbon neutral by 2030.
“We’ve identified 90 acres of land in Purakkad. We expect the revenue department to hand over the land soon. The plan is to set up a CIAL-model solar farm that will produce 17 MW of power daily. Once we start generating electricity, we will enter into a trade off with the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) through its power grid scheme, whereby an equivalent amount to power will be made available in Kochi to fuel the entire water metro fleet,” Sajan P John, chief operating officer (COO) of KWML, told TNIE.
KWML employs hybrid boats, equipped with both electric and POL (petroleum, oil, and lubricants) components. However, the POL component is reserved for emergencies, and the boats primarily run on electricity generated from lithium titanate oxide (LTO) batteries.
Authorities have also devised a plan to install rooftop solar panels at terminals and buildings, including the operational control centre (OCC) at Vyttila Hub. “Some of the terminals, like the one at High Court, have the provision for solar panels. We hope to install the panels in the next six months,” the official added.
KMRL plans to operate both Kochi metro trains and the water metro boats on solar power. Kochi Metro, operational since 2017, is one of the first metro rail networks in the country to run on solar energy, with 55% of its power currently sourced from solar plants.
KMRL is also setting up a solar plant on 50 acres in Kasaragod district to meet the operational needs of Kochi metro. It has initiated steps to appoint a project management agency, like Inkel Ltd, to implement the project.
KWML aims to reduce its carbon dioxide emissions by 22,800 tonnes and has already achieved nearly 20% of the target.
“KMRL is eyeing 100% carbon neutrality by 2030, setting a new benchmark in sustainable water transport. While KMRL is implementing several projects to enhance its solar capacity, switching over to hydrogen fuel is also among the scheme of things. So far, KMRL has installed a solar capacity of 10.50 MW, meeting 49.9% of its energy needs through renewable energy sources,” M P Ramnavas, director (projects), KMRL, was quoted as saying in the Future of Sustainable Urban Mobility, a souvenir released during the National Railway and Mobility Infrastructure summit held in Kochi recently.
“This initiative is crucial for protecting our backwaters, lakes, and rivers. Furthermore, there are plans to integrate solar electricity into the charging stations for LTO batteries. The double-hulled boats, constructed from aluminium, are an innovative design that contributes to environmental protection. Operational protocols have also been established with environmental conservation as the primary objective, the report said.
