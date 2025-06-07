Alappuzha sees surge in Covid cases, steps up vigilance

ALAPPUZHA: The health department has imposed strict surveillance in government hospitals across Alappuzha district following a fresh surge in Covid cases. Over 200 people have tested positive in the latest outbreak, prompting the imposition of restrictions and enhanced safety protocols.

At Alappuzha Medical College Hospital and various taluk hospitals, strict visitor control measures have been implemented. Wearing face masks has been made mandatory for all visitors, and in most hospitals, the number of bystanders per patient has been limited to one. Those showing symptoms of fever or suspected Covid will not be permitted entry.

Dedicated Covid wards have been reopened at Alappuzha Medical College Hospital, and nodal officers have been appointed in all major hospitals to coordinate Covid management. Patients showing symptoms will first undergo antigen testing. If the antigen test result is negative, an RT-PCR test will be conducted, officials said.

In addition to the Covid alert, the district medical officer has issued a public health advisory warning residents of increased risks of rat fever, dengue, and other waterborne diseases.