Andhra Pradesh to woo Kitex Garments for investment after Telangana

KOCHI: Four years after diverting a mega investment plan from Kerala to Telangana, Kitex Garments is set to receive an invitation from another state. The Andhra Pradesh government has deputed a minister to visit Kitex managing director Sabu Jacob, in an attempt to woo him to invest in the state.

Andhra Pradesh Textiles Minister S Savitha will arrive in Kochi on Saturday to visit the headquarters of Kitex Garments – the second largest producer of children’s garments in the world – in Kizhakkambalam. According to reports, the minister will hand over an invitation from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to Sabu, inviting him to Amaravati for a personal meeting.

“Currently, we don’t have any plan for industrial investment in Andhra Pradesh. But it seems the chief minister is very keen to attract investment to Andhra Pradesh. Let’s see what message the minister brings,” said Sabu.

Kitex Garments had presented a Rs 3,500-crore investment proposal at the Ascend Global Investment Meet organised by the Kerala government in 2020. However, Sabu withdrew from the project following alleged harassment by the state government.