Anvar begins crowdfunding to finance bypoll campaign in Nilambur

MALAPPURAM: P V Anvar has gone for crowdfunding to raise money for his campaign in the Nilambur by-election. Anvar, who had earlier said that he did not have enough money to contest the bypoll, requested people to support him by crowdfunding. He made the request through a video posted on Facebook.

Addressing the people of Nilambur through the video, Anvar said that he lost everything by fighting against Pinarayi Vijayan. Anvar said that he has lost not only power but also what he had earned through sweat and tears for so long.

“Although I have a lot of land in my name, I’m unable to sell or to take a loan by mortgaging them. The land is caught in various cases,” Anvar said.

Anvar also requested people to help him so that he does not become another T P Chandrasekharan. Donations starting from one rupee will be accepted. An account number has been created for this, he said.

Earlier, the affidavit filed by Anvar along with his nomination papers showed that he had assets worth `52.21 crore in his name and `20.6 crore in the names of two wives. Meanwhile, Ismayil Iranjikkal, a councillor of Nilambur municipality, joined Trinamool Congress by quitting JD(S). He took membership from Anvar along with his followers. He said the issues Anvar raised were relevant and they would work for his victory in Nilambur.