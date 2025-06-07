In 100th year, St Teresa’s plans grand tribute to basketball legacy in Kochi

KOCHI: As St Teresa’s College marks 100 years, the institution is turning the spotlight on a glorious chapter from its past — the years it dominated women’s basketball in Kerala. The physical education department of the Kochi-based college is leading a nostalgic celebration, bringing back the players, coaches, and the spirit that once made it a powerhouse on and off the court.

At the heart of this tribute is coach Maya Joseph Vithayathil — a former Kerala athlete and the woman behind the rise of St Teresa’s in basketball. From 1968 to 2002, she built a team that not only swept MG University championships but also produced athletes who would go on to represent the state and the country.

“Back then, teams would hesitate to face us,” Maya tells TNIE.

“We were consistent, aggressive, and passionate — and we created a strong pool of talent for Kerala and India.”

Her wards included Prasanna Kumari, the first Keralite to captain the national women’s basketball team, and Raji Thampi, who led Kerala to its first-ever win in the senior national championship in 1984-85. To mark the centenary, over 250 former athletes of the college will take part in a symbolic ‘star walk’ on June 11 — from the main academic block on Park Avenue to the science block on T D Road. The celebration also includes a veterans’ tournament and an exhibition match featuring former players.

For Prasanna Kumari, returning to the campus is emotional.

“That court gave us everything. We weren’t just a team — we were a movement,” she says. “Maya miss was more than a coach. Her drive shaped our lives. I went on to play for 27 years and now I coach — that’s how deep the impact runs.”