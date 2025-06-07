Kerala’s ‘Funeral Force’ offers dignified last rites for the poor

KANNUR: At a time when traditional funeral ceremonies are increasingly being commercialised, Chokli in Kannur has witnessed the birth of a compassionate social initiative – a volunteer group that aims to ensure dignified last rites for the deceased, especially the poor and needy.

An initiative of the CPM Menapram local committee, the 45-member volunteer group, named ‘Funeral Force’, was officially launched on Friday by CPM district secretary K K Ragesh. The group comprises volunteers from various religious backgrounds, all ready to step in where families and communities hesitate.

The force’s service will cover everything required for performing the last rites, including a mobile freezer to keep bodies, a temporary room to bath the deceased, the utensils, as well as making arrangements for the cremation or burial. Female volunteers of the respective religion will perform the bathing rites of deceased women as per customs.

“The service will be open to all, irrespective of political ideology, caste or religion. While private agencies charge over Rs 7,000 for Hindu cremation rites alone, ours will be free for the poor and needy,” said CPM Menapram local committee secretary Jayesh T.