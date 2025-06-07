Messi will come, asserts Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman

KOCHI: Raising fresh hopes of Lionel Messi playing in Kerala, Sports Minister V Abdurahiman on Friday posted on Facebook that the Argentina footballer and his team will visit the state. “Messi is coming,” the minister posted.

Though no dates or venues have been officially confirmed, the announcement comes amid speculation that Argentina may not play in Kerala.

“Messi is definitely coming, that is for sure. The remaining details will be out shortly,” Abdurahiman told TNIE. Last November, he announced the visit of the world champions for two international friendlies in Kerala.

‘Team backing out after signing deal unlikely’

There were reports that the team was considering playing in other countries in the same window. Argentine sports journalists had put out the schedule for the team’s visit to China, Qatar and Angola in their October-November international-friendly break, leading to speculation that the team might not be heading to India during the period.

“It is likely that the team will visit Kerala, as the minister promised, since the contract has already been signed. Though we do not have much information right now, it is very unlikely for a team to back out after the agreement has been made,” said Kerala Football Association president Navaz Meeran.