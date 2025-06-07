Mortal remains of actor Shine Tom Chacko’s father to be kept till daughters arrive from New Zealand

THRISSUR: The mortal remains of C P Chacko, father of actor Shine Tom Chacko, who died in a road accident in Tamil Nadu, will be kept in hospital until his daughters arrive from New Zealand. The local people who know the family recollect Chacko as a friendly neighbour and an active individual.

Chacko had been living with his family at Mundur for the past two decades. According to Ouseph, the ward member, “Chacko was actively involved in the affairs of church and also was a constant presence in programmes held in the locality. It was only about a week ago that he and wife left home to be with Shine. He had even urged his neighbour to take care of the plants in the garden until they returned.”

Local people find it difficult to digest the untimely demise of Chacko. It was in December that the parishioners honoured Shine Tom for his acting skills, during the annual church feast. “Though Shine had personal issues, the family was very cooperative with all of us,” said Ouseph.

The funeral rites will be held at Mount Carmel Church, Mundur. Chacko is survived by wife Maria, sons Shine and Joe John, daughters Sumi and Riya (both in New Zealand).