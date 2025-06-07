QR code fraud: Jewellery business of BJP leader’s daughter in the spotlight

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A dispute involving BJP leader G Krishnakumar’s family and employees of his daughter Diya’s jewellery store, ‘Oh by Ozy’ in Kowdiar, has sparked parallel police investigations following serious allegations from both sides.

The matter surfaced after both parties lodged complaints on June 3, accusing each other of offences ranging from financial fraud to wrongful confinement and extortion.

The Museum police registered a case against Krishnakumar and his family based on a complaint by three women employees, who alleged they were abducted, threatened, and coerced into confessing to embezzling company funds. They claimed they were summoned to Krishnakumar’s office, had their phones taken away, and were forced to admit to manipulating QR code payments.

These allegations followed Krishnakumar’s earlier complaint that the same employees had diverted Rs 69 lakh from Diya’s store by routing customer payments to their personal accounts using personal QR codes. Based on his complaint, the police also filed a case and began collecting evidence, including bank records and digital transaction histories.