QR code fraud: Jewellery business of BJP leader’s daughter in the spotlight

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A dispute involving BJP leader G Krishnakumar’s family and employees of his daughter Diya’s jewellery store, ‘Oh by Ozy’ in Kowdiar, has sparked parallel police investigations following serious allegations from both sides.
The matter surfaced after both parties lodged complaints on June 3, accusing each other of offences ranging from financial fraud to wrongful confinement and extortion.
The Museum police registered a case against Krishnakumar and his family based on a complaint by three women employees, who alleged they were abducted, threatened, and coerced into confessing to embezzling company funds. They claimed they were summoned to Krishnakumar’s office, had their phones taken away, and were forced to admit to manipulating QR code payments.
These allegations followed Krishnakumar’s earlier complaint that the same employees had diverted Rs 69 lakh from Diya’s store by routing customer payments to their personal accounts using personal QR codes. Based on his complaint, the police also filed a case and began collecting evidence, including bank records and digital transaction histories.
“We have requested bank records of all parties involved. The interrogation will proceed based on this financial data and any digital evidence retrieved,” said an officer with the Museum police.
Krishnakumar denied the staff’s claims, stating the employees came voluntarily to discuss the alleged financial irregularities. “They showed us their Google Pay history themselves. We just wanted to understand how Rs 69 lakh could go missing without detection,” he told reporters.
He also claimed no coercion occurred and said the entire interaction was video recorded. A video shared by his wife, Sindhu Krishna, shows the employees admitting on camera to using their personal QR codes in place of the official one.
However, the employees countered by alleging that Diya conducted business transactions through their personal bank accounts and contact details to avoid tax liabilities. They claim the current allegations are an attempt to shift blame.