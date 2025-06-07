Welfare Party to back UDF, seeks to be front’s associate

MALAPPURAM: The Welfare Party has decided to support the UDF in the Nilambur by-election, with a final announcement in this regard expected on Monday.

Welfare Party state president Razak Paleri told TNIE that discussions are under way with the UDF on certain issues.

“We have put forward some demands. Some are yet to be decided. All these issues will be decided in the meeting to be held on Monday,” Razak said.

Making it an associate party of the UDF is among the demands the Welfare Party, backed by the Jamaat-e-Islami, is learnt to have made. However, the UDF has not given any assurances so far. Earlier, Jamaat-e-Islami wanted V S Joy to be the UDF candidate, openly backing him instead of Aryadan Shoukath.

At the same time, Razak, without naming any party, said others too had approached them seeking support.

“Everyone has come to us for support and talks. Various discussions have been held. We cannot reveal that now,” he said.

Razak cited dissatisfaction with the Left government’s rule as the reason for the Welfare Party declaring support for the UDF. The party has been cooperating with the UDF since 2019.