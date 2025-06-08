Illegal fence electrocutes teen to death in Nilambur; FIR Registered Against Landowner

MALAPPURAM: A 15-year-old boy died of electrocution after coming into contact with an illegal electric fence set up to ward off wild boars in Vazhikkadavu, near Nilambur, on Saturday night. The victim, Ananthu alias Jithu, a Class 10 student, was on his way to a nearby stream for fishing with three cousins when the incident occurred.
According to preliminary investigations, the boys had been playing football before deciding to head to the stream. While crossing a private property, three of them accidentally touched a live electric fence, reportedly installed by the landowner without authorisation. Ananthu died on the spot. Two others — Yadhu Krishnan and Sanu — sustained injuries, with Sanu in critical condition. The fourth boy narrowly escaped and alerted others.
Local residents rushed to the scene, disconnected the power supply, and took the injured to a nearby hospital. Ananthu was declared dead on arrival.
Police have taken two people into custody, including landowner Vineesh, who has been charged under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Another man, Kunjumuhammed, who was present with Vineesh, will face action based on the outcome of the investigation.
Residents expressed grief and outrage, alleging that Vineesh and Kunjumuhammed had a history of setting up illegal electric traps using stolen electricity. Locals claimed this was not an isolated incident but part of a disturbing pattern, describing the traps as a "hobby" for the duo, despite prior complaints.
The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) issued a strong warning, stating that electric fencing must comply with safety norms approved by the Electrical Inspectorate and must use battery-powered impulse generators. The use of live wires connected to KSEB lines is a serious criminal offence under Section 135(1)(e) of the Electricity Act, 2003, which can result in imprisonment for up to three years.
The district crime branch has taken over the investigation. DySP K Alavi, leading the probe, confirmed that postmortem results attributed Ananthu’s death to electrocution. The report documented three burn marks on his stomach, one of which was deep, and noted that he fell face down from the shock. No other injuries were found.
Sources said Vineesh was present at the scene but failed to assist the children. Instead, he allegedly called his family and attempted to flee with bags and cash. Police apprehended him during the escape attempt.