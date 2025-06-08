Illegal fence electrocutes teen to death in Nilambur; FIR Registered Against Landowner

MALAPPURAM: A 15-year-old boy died of electrocution after coming into contact with an illegal electric fence set up to ward off wild boars in Vazhikkadavu, near Nilambur, on Saturday night. The victim, Ananthu alias Jithu, a Class 10 student, was on his way to a nearby stream for fishing with three cousins when the incident occurred.

According to preliminary investigations, the boys had been playing football before deciding to head to the stream. While crossing a private property, three of them accidentally touched a live electric fence, reportedly installed by the landowner without authorisation. Ananthu died on the spot. Two others — Yadhu Krishnan and Sanu — sustained injuries, with Sanu in critical condition. The fourth boy narrowly escaped and alerted others.

Local residents rushed to the scene, disconnected the power supply, and took the injured to a nearby hospital. Ananthu was declared dead on arrival.