Pamba police recovers 102 mobile phones lost by Sabarimala devotees during Mandala Makaravilakku pilgrimage

PATHANAMTHITTA: Pamba police have successfully recovered 102 mobile phones lost by devotees during the last Mandala Makaravilakku pilgrimage at Sabarimala.

The phones were recovered with the help of the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal, which blocks lost phones and tracks their location.

While looking into over 230 complaints, around 25 phones worth Rs 6.5 lakhs were recovered by the police.

The police cyber help desk, set up to assist pilgrims, registered complaints from devotees and used the CEIR portal to block the phones.