INTERVIEW | ‘Anvar factor will be clear when results come out’

MALAPPURAM: Contesting the Nilambur by-election – necessitated after his resignation as an independent candidate, P V Anvar speaks to TNIE on his chances and the controversy surrounding his candidature.

What are the expectations when you contest as an independent candidate in Nilambur?

I have good support from the people. I’m not the candidate, every voter in Nilambur is. The issues I have raised in this area, all sections of the population, all political parties, all religious groups, and those who are apolitical and who think against ‘Pinarayism’ are candidates with me. This will be an election that changes the political history of Kerala. It will bring a realisation to all political leaders. This election will also correct the misconception that people are slaves.

The contest is against two strong fronts...

The people are most important in election results. And the result that Kerala is waiting for will come out. There are no limitations in being an independent. The fight here is not against two fronts, but against ‘Pinarayism’. The fight is between Pinarayi (Vijayan) and the people.

Is the main fight against Pinarayi or V D Satheesan?

The main fight is against ‘Pinarayism’. On one side, there is a secretariat member of the party (CPM) who preaches ‘

Pinarayism’ throughout Kerala. The UDF has a candidate who stands with Pinarayism. That is what V D Satheesan is supporting. People will express their feelings against that. Satheesan is the ‘hidden Pinarayi’ who has not uttered a single word of ‘Pinarayism’, even though I have been repeatedly speaking out against this ‘Pinarayism’ for the past nine months and have exposed the criminal gangs of the police in Malabar.