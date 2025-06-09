Kerala sees a sharp drop in rainfall during school reopening week

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The monsoon wind messing with school reopening in Kerala appears to be a thing of the past. For decades, June rain was as predictable as the school bell, drenching classrooms and playgrounds on the reopening day and sparking shared memories of soaked uniforms and waterlogged ceremonies.

But that pattern has clearly shifted. This year, the state received just 47mm of rain in the first week of June, well below the historical average of 120mm. It marks the fifth consecutive year the state has recorded below-average rainfall during the school reopening week.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the state received 62% less rainfall between June 1 and 7 this year. All districts except Alappuzha recorded either deficient (20-59% below normal) or large deficient (over 60% below normal) rainfall. Idukki received the least, followed by Wayanad and Thiruvananthapuram.