Kerala sees a sharp drop in rainfall during school reopening week

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The monsoon wind messing with school reopening in Kerala appears to be a thing of the past. For decades, June rain was as predictable as the school bell, drenching classrooms and playgrounds on the reopening day and sparking shared memories of soaked uniforms and waterlogged ceremonies.
But that pattern has clearly shifted. This year, the state received just 47mm of rain in the first week of June, well below the historical average of 120mm. It marks the fifth consecutive year the state has recorded below-average rainfall during the school reopening week.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the state received 62% less rainfall between June 1 and 7 this year. All districts except Alappuzha recorded either deficient (20-59% below normal) or large deficient (over 60% below normal) rainfall. Idukki received the least, followed by Wayanad and Thiruvananthapuram.
Last year was slightly better, with 63.4mm of rainfall during the same period, aided by a monsoon onset (May 30) closer to school reopening. Still, it fell short of the seasonal average, as the onset itself was weak. The last time Kerala received excess rainfall during the first week of June was in 2020, when it recorded 169.6mm. That year, Kozhikode topped the charts with a rainfall of 414.8mm while Palakkad had the lowest with 82mm.
“Rain in the first week of June depends heavily on the monsoon onset date,” Rajeevan Erikkulam, a meteorologist with the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), told TNIE.
“In the past few years, the onset was either late or feeble. This year, although the onset was early, May 24, it brought continuous rain before June, leading to the start of a break spell just as schools reopened.” The IMD has forecast a return of active monsoon conditions from June 10.