Kitex managing director alleges harassment by Kerala LDF government, shifts investment to Telangana

KOCHI: Kitex Group managing director Sabu Jacob has alleged that continued harassment by the LDF government forced him to skip Kerala and invest in another state.
Addressing the media on Sunday, Sabu claimed his company faced multiple raids and received no support from the LDF government or the industries minister.
“My company was raided multiple times in a month. They couldn’t find any violation of rules. The Left government and the minister did not support the business. Everyone knows the reason why I had to shift my Rs 3,500-crore business from Kerala to another state (Telangana),” Sabu said.
Earlier in the day, Industries Minister P Rajeeve responded, saying Kitex was established and flourished in Kerala and continues to operate in the state. “The Kitex company started with six employees and grew to become one of the largest companies while operating in Kerala.
Though he (Sabu) said he would be leaving Kerala, he is still here. He announced the opening of the company in Andhra Pradesh but hasn’t launched operations there. Has the company started anywhere other than Kerala? We are prioritising companies that provide jobs locally,” the minister added.
Targeting the industries minister, Sabu alleged that Rajeeve was attempting to conceal his inefficiency through these statements. “Kerala is a state, not the personal asset of the minister,” he said. Sabu, who is also the leader of the Twenty-20 political party active in Ernakulam, had previously claimed the state is unfriendly to investors and entrepreneurs.
Rajeeve dismissed the allegations, stating that Sabu’s comments were those of a political leader. “He is the president of a political party and speaks with political interests. Despite several controversies, the company’s operations have not been affected. They raised complaints about inspections, and we tried to rectify whatever we could,” he said.
On Saturday, Andhra Pradesh Textiles Minister S Savitha visited Kitex Garments headquarters in Kizhakkambalam, near Kochi, inviting the company to invest in her state.