Kitex managing director alleges harassment by Kerala LDF government, shifts investment to Telangana

KOCHI: Kitex Group managing director Sabu Jacob has alleged that continued harassment by the LDF government forced him to skip Kerala and invest in another state.

Addressing the media on Sunday, Sabu claimed his company faced multiple raids and received no support from the LDF government or the industries minister.

“My company was raided multiple times in a month. They couldn’t find any violation of rules. The Left government and the minister did not support the business. Everyone knows the reason why I had to shift my Rs 3,500-crore business from Kerala to another state (Telangana),” Sabu said.