Row over Bharat Mata concept unfortunate: Governor Rajendra Arlekar

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The concept of Bharat Mata should not be turned into a controversy, Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar said on Sunday.
“All Bharatiyas grew up taking a pledge that they are sons and daughters of one mother. People should be able to regard the concept of Bharat Mata with high esteem, irrespective of their political affiliations or ideologies. It is unfortunate that this idea is being dragged into controversy,” Arlekar said.
He was speaking at a function held to felicitate the winners of a quiz contest based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat radio programme, at Amrita Kairali Vidya Bhavan Senior Secondary School in Nedumangad.
Former Union Minister V Muraleedharan, who also attended the event, said the governor had encouraged even “reluctant” individuals to raise the slogan ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’. “The prime minister's principle is ‘nation first,’ and the governor is reinforcing that idea,” he said.
Arlekar also congratulated Mera Yuva Bharat and the Global Givers Foundation for promoting the values expressed through Mann Ki Baat.