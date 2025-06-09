Row over Bharat Mata concept unfortunate: Governor Rajendra Arlekar

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The concept of Bharat Mata should not be turned into a controversy, Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar said on Sunday.

“All Bharatiyas grew up taking a pledge that they are sons and daughters of one mother. People should be able to regard the concept of Bharat Mata with high esteem, irrespective of their political affiliations or ideologies. It is unfortunate that this idea is being dragged into controversy,” Arlekar said.