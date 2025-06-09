Tech to tackle elephant menace in Kerala's Pathanamthitta

PATHANAMTHITTA: As the elephant menace continues to cause havoc in the hilly hamlets of Pathanamthitta, the use of technology, including cameras and sensors, for live updates of the animal to the forest staff, is gaining momentum in Konni. In a bid to address the persistent issue of wild elephants encroaching on residential areas, the forest department in Konni has deployed advanced measures to monitor and mitigate the problem.

Last week, a herd of wild elephants entered the residential areas of the Konni forest division, leaving a trail of damage. The wild elephants caused major destruction of plantains, vegetables, and other crops of various farmers in Konni. Frustrated by this, residents raised their voice over the continuous jumbo attacks.

"We observed that the herds of elephants, consisting of around seven jumbos, were crossing the Achankovil River and reaching private plantations in the Kummannoor area. Taking a serious measure, we have set up two cameras in the area," Dy Range Officer (Grade) R Anil Kumar told TNIE. The cameras were set up in Mesirikana and Manthikana under the Karippanthod forest station.