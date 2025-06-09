Tech to tackle elephant menace in Kerala's Pathanamthitta

PATHANAMTHITTA: As the elephant menace continues to cause havoc in the hilly hamlets of Pathanamthitta, the use of technology, including cameras and sensors, for live updates of the animal to the forest staff, is gaining momentum in Konni. In a bid to address the persistent issue of wild elephants encroaching on residential areas, the forest department in Konni has deployed advanced measures to monitor and mitigate the problem.
Last week, a herd of wild elephants entered the residential areas of the Konni forest division, leaving a trail of damage. The wild elephants caused major destruction of plantains, vegetables, and other crops of various farmers in Konni. Frustrated by this, residents raised their voice over the continuous jumbo attacks.
"We observed that the herds of elephants, consisting of around seven jumbos, were crossing the Achankovil River and reaching private plantations in the Kummannoor area. Taking a serious measure, we have set up two cameras in the area," Dy Range Officer (Grade) R Anil Kumar told TNIE. The cameras were set up in Mesirikana and Manthikana under the Karippanthod forest station.
Currently, surveillance cameras have been strategically installed in vulnerable zones, including Kulathumon, Chelikkuzhi, and Kalleli, to track the movement of elephants entering human settlements. By analysing the footage, the authorities aim to take timely action to divert them.
"In a recent incident, a herd was successfully redirected from Kambakathumpacha to the Kiliyara area. The surveillance network will aid in refining strategies for similar interventions," said Anil Kumar.
Explaining the method, he said that the camera will provide the vital information about the members of the herd to prepare a mitigating method, including strong sirens or any other advanced technology.
He highlighted that depending on technology is the future for these kinds of issues. "We aim to implement various technologies in consultation with the forest department. There are several innovations invented by students to chase away the wild animals. We are in consultation with several such initiatives," the official said.
He also urged the residents to remain vigilant and report any incidents of wild animal conflict immediately. For assistance and emergencies related to wild animals, the following contact numbers have been provided:
Konni: 9188407513 Ranni: 9188407515.