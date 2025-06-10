Actor Shine Tom bids father final and tearful goodbye

THRISSUR : Hundreds of people paid homage to actor Shine Tom Chacko’s father C P Chacko, as his mortal remains were brought to their house at Mundur on Monday. Later the funeral was held at Mount Carmel Church cemetery after prayers at their house.

Chacko died in a road accident at Dharmapuri on June 6, 2025 when the family was heading to Bengaluru for medical consultations.

On the way to Bengaluru, the car in which the family was travelling in, rear-ended a moving lorry. While his mother Maria suffered injuries on her hip, Shine suffered a fracture on his left hand. Both Shine and his mother came to their house in Mundur to pay last respects to Chacko. Though the team of doctors at Sun Medical Centre had recommended surgeries for Shine and his mother, it was extended to a later date as they had to attend the funeral.

Maria was brought from the hospital on a stretcher as she could not walk owing to her injuries. The entire family was going through a difficult phase and Chacko had struggled to overcome the controversies and personal issues haunting them. Chacko had been supporting Shine by taking over the role of his manager and helping him get out of various issues.

On Monday, actors Soubin, Tovino Thomas, T G Ravi, Sreejith Ravi, director Kamal, and many others from film fraternity visited Shine and paid homage to Chacko. MoS Suresh Gopi had visited Shine when he was in the hospital. Xavier Chittilappilly, MLA, also paid last respects to Chacko and attended the funeral rites.