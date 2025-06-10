Centre rejects Kerala's demand to declare wild boars as vermin

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Union government has once again rejected Kerala’s demand to declare wild boars as vermin. The Centre is also not in favour of state’s demand to remove monkeys (bonnet macaque) from Schedule I to Schedule II. It’s the third time Centre is rejecting the state government’s demand in this regard.

Sources said the Union Ministry of Forest and Environment has made it clear that it won’t accept the two demands put forth by the state government. “The state government has not yet received any formal communication in this regard. However, Union Minister for Forest and Environment, Bhupendra Yadav, has indicated that the Centre is not keen to consider the state’s demands to bring in amendments to the Wildlife Protection Act.

The MoEF is of the view that the state has not been effectively taking existing measures, when it comes to addressing rise in human - wildlife conflict.

Already panchayats and local bodies have been given power to cull wild boars posing a threat to human life and properties.