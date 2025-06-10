Kerala: Find your own fund for infrastructure development, LSGs told

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Local bodies in the state will now have to mobilise resources themselves, by collecting private contributions and corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds, to carry out infrastructure development.

The government, in a recent circular based on the recommendation of the sixth Finance Commission, has asked local bodies to prepare an action plan to receive contributions for developmental activities.

The innovative performance of a local body in that regard will, henceforth, be a key factor in rewarding LSG institutions for their excellent work. The sixth Finance Commission had stressed that public contributions could play a major role in resource mobilisation for development activities by local bodies. “There are tremendous chances in mobilising contribution for expanding the facilities of schools, hospitals, anganvadis, buds schools and other welfare institutions run by LSG institutions and the infrastructure projects such as drinking water, roads, play grounds, parks,” the circular says. Corporates can also contribute from their CSR funds, it adds.