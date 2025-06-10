Kerala police examine bank transactions in Diya Krishna business controversy

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Police on Monday inspected the jewellery store ‘O by Ozy’, run by Diya Krishna, daughter of BJP leader and actor G Krishnakumar, at Kowdiar as part of the ongoing investigation into the financial scam involving the firm.

Officials said they have collected bank statements from both Diya and the three employees accused of fraud. “We have collected the transaction details from the store. Now we are verifying to which accounts the money was sent. The next round of questioning will take place after checking all documents and digital records,” said a police officer from the crime section.

Meanwhile, Diya has shared screenshots on social media showing that customers transferred money to the staff’s personal accounts. She also alleged that the employees used their mobile phone numbers for business communication and had been reselling the store’s products in the US without her knowledge.

It has allegedly been happening for a year. Diya said she has received thousands of messages from people who claim to have been cheated. Many have sent her proof of payments and the names of the employees they transferred money to. She has urged them to file formal complaints with the police.