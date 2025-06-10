Kerala police inspector’s birthday celebration with Youth Congress sparks controversy

KOZHIKODE: A police inspector’s birthday celebration held at the Koduvally police station under the leadership of Youth Congress leaders has sparked controversy. The issue arose after Koduvally Youth Congress Constituency President, P C Fijas, shared visuals of the event on Facebook on 30 May.

The reel footage, which showed the celebration of Station Inspector KP Abhilash’s birthday, was widely circulated on social media, including through accounts associated with Congress leaders. The post was captioned ‘Happy Birthday Boss’.