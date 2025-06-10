Kerala police inspector’s birthday celebration with Youth Congress sparks controversy

KOZHIKODE: A police inspector’s birthday celebration held at the Koduvally police station under the leadership of Youth Congress leaders has sparked controversy. The issue arose after Koduvally Youth Congress Constituency President, P C Fijas, shared visuals of the event on Facebook on 30 May.
The reel footage, which showed the celebration of Station Inspector KP Abhilash’s birthday, was widely circulated on social media, including through accounts associated with Congress leaders. The post was captioned ‘Happy Birthday Boss’.
The event was reportedly led by the Congress Koduvally South Constituency President and the Youth Congress Koduvally Constituency President, and involved other Congress workers as well.
Following the release of the footage, Thamarassery DySP filed a report to higher officials, including the Kozhikode Rural SP and the Special Branch. The report noted that CI Abhilash had committed a lapse in his duty by permitting such an event within police premises.
Based on the report, disciplinary action against Inspector KP Abhilash is expected.