'Chotta Mumbai' back with a 'bada' bang, stirs nostalgic frenzy

When a mass entertainer starring Malayalam cinema’s finest hits the big screen, it’s no surprise to see long queues winding outside theatres, shows going housefull, and fans turning screenings into full-blown celebrations. Think spontaneous dancing in the aisles and ticket stubs tossed into the air like confetti.

This kind of frenzy is usually reserved for a much-anticipated new release, probably on the first day — but right now, Kerala’s theatres are reliving that exact euphoria for a film that first hit screens 18 years ago. Yes, of course, we are talking about Chotta Mumbai.

Though several yesteryear hits have been re-released in recent times, the nostalgia wave has never been this electric. Directed by Anwar Rasheed and headlined by Mohanlal, alongside a beloved ensemble cast including Siddique, Jagathy Sreekumar, Bhavana, Kalabhavan Mani, and Rajan P Dev, the film has etched its characters — ‘Thala’ Vasco da Gama, ‘Mullan’ Chandran, ‘Padakkam’ Basheer, ‘Parakkum’ Latha, ‘Paambu’ Chacko, ‘Phylwan’ Michael aasan, and Inspector Nadeshan — deep into the memories of those who grew up in the 2000s.

Dancing to the cult anthem Vasco da Gama went to the drama, and shouting out iconic one-liners in perfect sync, the audience has proved that some movies never lose their magic.