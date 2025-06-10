Sister duo makes waves: 10-year-old becomes Dubai’s youngest scuba diver

But this is also a story about two sisters. Sreshta’s 13-year-old sister, Sloka, was the one who first inspired her. Sloka had always loved adventures. When she joined a scuba diving class at the Bermuda Diving Centre, Sreshta wanted to be part of it too. “I grew up watching her do all this,” says Sreshta. “When she joined, I said I want to go too. That’s how it started.”

It wasn’t easy at first. Sreshta was scared of deep water. “I used to think, what if something pulls me down?” she says. But learning how the diving gear works gave her confidence. “And I kept reminding myself I’m brave. My sister gave me high-fives too, which helped a lot!”

With that, she joined Sloka at the diving centre. The first time underwater, Sreshta says, was something she’ll never forget. “It was so cool,” she smiles. “At first, it felt strange breathing through my mouth with the regulator. But when I saw the bubbles and the fish swimming all around, I forgot everything else. It felt like I was in a different world quiet, floaty, and magical.”

Training, however, came with its tough parts. One of the hardest for Sreshta was learning how to take off her mask underwater and put it back on. “The first time, water got into my nose, I panicked a bit. But my instructor stayed calm. I kept trying again and again until I got it right.”