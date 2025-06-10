Welfare Party decides to support UDF in Nilambur by-election

MALAPPURAM: The Welfare Party will support the UDF in the Nilambur bypoll. Welfare Party state president Razak Paleri officially declared the party’s support in a press meet in Nilambur on Monday.

“The people will vote against the anti-people regime of Pinarayi Vijayan,” Razak Paleri said. “Under the LDF government, there is a hidden agenda to portray Malappuram district as a place of anti-social elements. Even the CM made such a statement in a newspaper interview. “That’s why we decided to support the UDF,” Razak Paleri said.

Earlier, TNIE had reported that the Welfare Party decided to support the UDF in the Nilambur bypoll.

The Welfare Party, backed by Jamaat-e-Islami, has been supporting the UDF since 2019.

It’s learned that the Welfare Party, backed by the Jamaat-e-Islami, has put forward various demands, including making it an associate party of the UDF. However, no assurance has been received in this regard so far. The leadership clarified that they were not against joining any front, but at present it is their political line that has led them to support the UDF in Nilambur.

Earlier, Jamaat-e-Islami wanted V S Joy to be the UDF candidate and openly backed him instead of Aryadan Shoukath.