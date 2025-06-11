Adoor GHSS students’ clay tile art feature on Kerala class 6 textbook cover

KASARGOD: In a proud moment for Adoor Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) of Delampady panchayat in Kasaragod, the creativity of its students is set to gain statewide recognition. Clay tiles designed and crafted by the students will soon grace the cover of the Class 6 Kala Vidyabhyasam (Art education) textbook, turning their art into a symbol of learning for children across Kerala.

The journey to this achievement began when the students set out to create something unique, a wall adorned entirely with hand-designed clay tiles. Piece by piece, they moulded, shaped, and decorated each tile with their own ideas, eventually constructing what is now the largest student-made clay tile wall in the state.

Satheeshkumar K, state research officer of SCERT Kala Vidyabhyasam, said, “I was searching for a picture that would be suitable for the cover of the Kala Vidyabhyasam textbook for Class 6. At that time, the art teacher from Adoor school told me about the clay tiles created by the students as part of their art camp.