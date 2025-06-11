Adoor GHSS students’ clay tile art feature on Kerala class 6 textbook cover

KASARGOD: In a proud moment for Adoor Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) of Delampady panchayat in Kasaragod, the creativity of its students is set to gain statewide recognition. Clay tiles designed and crafted by the students will soon grace the cover of the Class 6 Kala Vidyabhyasam (Art education) textbook, turning their art into a symbol of learning for children across Kerala.
The journey to this achievement began when the students set out to create something unique, a wall adorned entirely with hand-designed clay tiles. Piece by piece, they moulded, shaped, and decorated each tile with their own ideas, eventually constructing what is now the largest student-made clay tile wall in the state.
Satheeshkumar K, state research officer of SCERT Kala Vidyabhyasam, said, “I was searching for a picture that would be suitable for the cover of the Kala Vidyabhyasam textbook for Class 6. At that time, the art teacher from Adoor school told me about the clay tiles created by the students as part of their art camp.
When I learned about their work and the photograph of the clay tiles displayed on the school wall, I decided to consider it for further evaluation. After discussions with the officials and director of SCERT, we decided to select the picture for the cover. The work done was unique and showed children’s involvement in art and craft, which can motivate the children to engage more in art.”
In October 2024, during an art campaign held in collaboration with the artists collective Trespassers, students at the school crafted over 400 hexagon-shaped clay tiles. These tiles were later installed on the entrance wall of the school. More than 300 students participated in creating these uniquely designed tiles.
“This is a remarkable achievement for the students of Adoor, as their work will now be seen by students, teachers, and parents across Kerala. This recognition can inspire other schools to organise similar campaigns,” Vishnu Priyan K, who was the art teacher of Adoor GHSS, said.