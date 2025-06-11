Delhi native Changez Khan launches Europe-backed ‘phygital’ studio in Kochi

KOCHI: After working with global giants Marvel and its parent firm Walt Disney Company as well as collaborating with cinema and comic museums in Italy’s Milan, Delhi native Changez Khan is bringing the future to a quiet corner of Kerala.

Khan’s venture, Dynimated, a Europe-registered creative tech brand, has launched its first-of-its-kind ‘phygital’ studio blending physical and digital experiences in Alangad on the outskirts of Kochi. The facility has been developed under the European parent company ASA Ltd, with its Asia operations managed by KXAN Technologies Pvt Ltd.

“I was looking for a place where ideas could breathe,” said Changez, who is in his late 30s. “This calm, natural setting allows creativity to flow without distractions. Plus, Kochi’s connectivity helps bring in collaborators, professionals and audiences,” he said.

Taking to social media, Industries Minister P Rajeeve said the entry of Dynimated shows how Kerala is becoming a key destination for global companies.

“The fact that world class companies like Dynimated, which has even provided technical services for Jackie Chan films, are choosing Kerala to establish their innovation hubs is a matter of great pride. This is yet another clear sign that the new age industries of the Fourth Industrial Revolution are reaching even the rural corners of our state, and that we are on the right path,” Rajeeve posted.

At the DYND Innovention Hub, visitors can travel back in time to ancient Indian and Egyptian civilizations, interact with simulated alien life, watch the cosmos unfold in motion, or play immersive games. The core technologies holography, AR, visual communication have been developed in collaboration with experts from Russia, Europe and China.