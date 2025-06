PALAKKAD: Five Keralites died and several others suffered injuries after the bus in which they were travelling met with an accident in the Nyandarua region of central Kenya on Monday. They were part of a 28-member tourist group of Indian nationals based in Qatar.

The deceased are Riya Ann, 41, and her daughter Tyra Rodrigues, 7, from Mannur in Palakkad; Jasna Kuttikkattuchalil, 29, and her 18-month-old daughter Roohie Mehrin from Thoyakkavu in Venkidangu, Thrissur; and Geetha Shoji Isaac, 58, a native of Cherukol near Mavelikkara. The tourist group had 14 Keralites. The others were from Karnataka and Goa.

According to reports from Kenya and Qatar, the group was en route to Nyahururu town approximately 200km from Nairobi, where they had planned to stay at Panari Hotel.

Indian Embassy promises help to families

Their bus reportedly skidded on a rain-soaked road and crashed into a tree, causing it to overturn.

The group had departed from Qatar on June 6 for an Eid vacation and was scheduled to return on Wednesday.

Riya Ann’s husband, Joel, and son, Travis,14, are among those critically injured. Hussain Shafeek A, local ward member from Mannur panchayat and family friend, said the victims’ bodies are currently at a government facility in Kenya, awaiting repatriation.

“The family here came to know about the accident on Monday morning. Joel, who is employed in the travel industry in Qatar, and Riya, an airport employee, were on a vacation with their children

when the tragedy struck,” Shafeek told TNIE. Geetha Shoji Isaac, who also worked in Qatar, was on tour with her husband Shoji Isaac and their youngest son Abel. Both Shoji and Abel have been admitted to the Nyahururu general hospital with serious injuries. Abel is said to require surgery for a compound fracture. Shoji remains unaware of his wife’s death.

After coming to know about the accident, their family members in Cherukol made a frantic search for local hospital contacts.