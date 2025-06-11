Indian Coffee House launches branded tea in collaboration with Priyadarshini Estate

KANNUR: The Indian Coffee House, the iconic worker-cooperative chain headquartered in Kannur, has launched its first branded tea. The product, made from tea leaves sourced exclusively from the state-owned Priyadarshini Tea Estate in Wayanad, was officially unveiled by Minister for Welfare of SCs, STs and OBCs O R Kelu.

In the initial phase, the cooperative has introduced 250g packets, priced at Rs 65, available for purchase at Indian Coffee House outlets.

“This move is part of our diversification strategy. Following the success of our coffee powder and bottled drinking water brands, we’re now expanding into tea. It’s not just a business initiative to increase revenue but also a means to support the Priyadarshini Tea Estate by providing them access to a broader market,” said Indian Coffee Workers’ Co-operative Society president Balakrishnan N.