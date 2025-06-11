Kerala CM to release coffee table book on Samastha today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will release Confluence, a coffee table book being brought out by The New Indian Express, on the history of Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama at Mascot Hotel here at 5 pm on June 11.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan will receive the first copy. Samastha president Sayyid Muhammed Jifri Muthu Koya Thangal will preside over. Satheesan will deliver the keynote address. Panakkad Syed Abbas Ali Shihab Thangal will deliver benedictory address. Kozhikode Qazi Syed Mohammed Koya Thangal will lead the prayer.

Deputy Leader of the Opposition P K Kunhalikutty will release a documentary. Sports Minister V Abdurahiman will present prizes. TNIE Resident Editor (Kerala) Kiran Prakash will deliver introductory speech and Samastha treasurer P P Umer Musliyar will welcome the gathering. TNIE senior associate editor M P Prasanth will introduce the book.