Kerala CM Vijayan writes to EAM Jaishankar following Kenya bus accident; seeks support for victims' families

THIRUVANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, requesting urgent assistance for the repatriation of the mortal remains of six Indian nationals who died in a bus accident in Kenya.

The victims, including five Malayalis, were part of a group of 28 Indian tourists from Qatar. The bus lost control and plunged 100 meters down in Nyandarua County, Nairobi.

In his letter, the CM asked the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to ensure the swift and dignified repatriation of the deceased and to provide adequate medical facilities to the injured, especially those in critical condition. He also urged the ministry to direct the Indian High Commission in Kenya to assist with the necessary legal formalities, documentation, and logistical support for the affected families.

Vijayan expressed gratitude for the prompt response and assistance provided by the Indian High Commission in Nairobi, and assured the MEA of the Kerala government’s full cooperation in supporting the families of the victims.

(With inputs from PTI)