Kerala CPI leadership to address leaked audio controversy involving senior leaders

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPI state leadership is preparing to address a growing controversy following the emergence of an alleged audio clip involving two senior party leaders making critical remarks against state secretary Binoy Viswam.

The clip, purportedly featuring a conversation between state executive committee member Kamala Sadanandan and state council member and Ernakulam district secretary K M Dinakaran, has triggered internal unrest after surfacing in the media.

While the party’s next state executive meeting is scheduled for June 24, sources indicate that the issue may be taken up sooner, given the gravity of the allegations and the public attention it has drawn.