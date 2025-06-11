Kerala CPI leadership to address leaked audio controversy involving senior leaders

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPI state leadership is preparing to address a growing controversy following the emergence of an alleged audio clip involving two senior party leaders making critical remarks against state secretary Binoy Viswam.
The clip, purportedly featuring a conversation between state executive committee member Kamala Sadanandan and state council member and Ernakulam district secretary K M Dinakaran, has triggered internal unrest after surfacing in the media.
While the party’s next state executive meeting is scheduled for June 24, sources indicate that the issue may be taken up sooner, given the gravity of the allegations and the public attention it has drawn.
The state leadership is expected to seek formal explanations from both leaders. In the alleged audio, Kamala and Dinakaran can be heard criticising Binoy Viswam for his perceived inability to perform his duties and for his wife’s alleged interference in party affairs. The remarks suggest that Binoy may have to vacate his post in disgrace.
The controversy comes at a sensitive time for the CPI, with the party gearing up for its state conference. The audio also includes a suggestion that national executive member P Santhosh Kumar be appointed as the next state secretary once his Rajya Sabha tenure ends. Kumar is described in the clip as the preferred choice of former state secretary C K Chandrappan.
CPI insiders attribute the leak to factionalism within the Ernakulam district unit, with intra-party tensions possibly fuelling the public fallout.
Kamala Sadanandan has denied the authenticity of the audio, stating that while she has had conversations with Dinakaran, the specific exchange in question never occurred.
“Though I have had conversations with Dinakaran, this particular one has never happened,” she told The New Indian Express, adding that she would consult with the state leadership before responding further.
The incident has cast a shadow over the party’s internal unity and leadership credibility, at a time when it seeks to project stability and cohesion ahead of key organisational developments.