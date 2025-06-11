Kerala govt restores Arabic teacher staff fixation norms in higher secondary schools

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has brought back the earlier criteria for staff fixation of Arabic teachers in higher secondary schools. In an order, the government clarified that a minimum of 10 students would suffice for the creation of a teaching post for Arabic.

Earlier, when additional Plus-I batches were sanctioned during the 2014-16 period, the government had raised the minimum number of students required for creation of teaching posts in Arabic to 25 from 10. Teachers who had lost their posts took legal recourse against the government’s decision and obtained a favourable verdict, leading to the recent reversion.