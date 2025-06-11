Kerala govt restores Arabic teacher staff fixation norms in higher secondary schools

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has brought back the earlier criteria for staff fixation of Arabic teachers in higher secondary schools. In an order, the government clarified that a minimum of 10 students would suffice for the creation of a teaching post for Arabic.
Earlier, when additional Plus-I batches were sanctioned during the 2014-16 period, the government had raised the minimum number of students required for creation of teaching posts in Arabic to 25 from 10. Teachers who had lost their posts took legal recourse against the government’s decision and obtained a favourable verdict, leading to the recent reversion.
“For staff fixation with effect from 2023-24, an Arabic teacher will be retained if there are a minimum of 10 students. Any Arabic teacher whose appointment is pending approval shall also be approved. However, no additional posts should be created on this basis,” the order said.
Meanwhile, a section of Arabic teachers said the order has only underscored an earlier criteria in the wake of a court verdict. “As no new posts are being created, only a few teachers whose posts were affected due to the earlier revision would benefit,” said Mohammed Ali M, state vice-president, Kerala Arabic Teachers’ Federation.