Kerala HC seeks Priyanka Gandhi's stand on plea challenging her election from Wayanad

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has sought response of the AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on a plea challenging her election from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in the bypoll held there last year.

Justice K Babu issued a notice to Vadra on a plea by her then-rival BJP candidate Navya Haridas who had claimed that the Congress leader had not correctly disclosed her and her family's assets in the nomination papers and provided "false information" which is against the Model Code of Conduct and amounts to a corrupt practice.

Haridas, who had lost to Vadra by over five lakh votes in the bypoll, confirmed that the plea was admitted by the court and that a notice had been issued to the Congress leader seeking her response in the matter.

The petition will be heard next in August, she said.

The BJP leader's plea has sought setting aside of Vadra's election for allegedly "suppressing vital information about the various assets owned by her and her family", and "misguiding, misinforming and keeping the voters in the dark with the intention of influencing their choice".

Vadra had scored her maiden electoral victory from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in the bypoll held there on November 13, 2024 by getting 6,22,338 votes. Her rival, Haridas, came third with 1,09,939 votes.