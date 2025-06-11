KSRTC suspends nine conductors after minister’s surprise call exposes poor passenger service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has suspended nine conductors working in its control room after they failed to respond appropriately to a phone enquiry made by Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar, who posed as a regular passenger.

The minister made the surprise call following public complaints about unhelpful and indifferent staff behaviour when passengers sought information. Unaware of the caller’s identity, the control room staff reportedly gave incomplete or unsatisfactory responses, prompting immediate disciplinary action.

Acting on the minister’s directive, the KSRTC chairman and managing director issued suspension orders for all nine employees involved. In addition to the suspension, the staff members have been transferred to different KSRTC units across the state as part of the disciplinary measures.

The transferred employees are: