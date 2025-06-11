Thiruvanthapuram firm and fisherfolk play major role in recovery of Elsa 3 containers

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A second ship accident in the waters off the Kerala coast in a span of two weeks has put in focus the crucial role played by the coastal community and a local firm in emergency recovery of containers.
The Thiruvananthapuram-based Waterline Shipping and Logistics has been lauded for its quick response, harnessing the expertise of local fishermen to salvage containers from the rough seas after the sinking of MSC Elsa 3.
Waterline was engaged by the directorate general of shipping a day after the vessel sank around 14.6 nautical miles off the Alappuzha coast. Beginning May 26, the agency launched operations swiftly, continuing through May 29. They successfully identified 54 of the 61 containers that washed ashore and recovered 18 of them before major international salvage teams including T&T Salvage (USA) and MERC took over.
The highlight of the recovery effort was the involvement of local fishermen who have extensive knowledge about the deep and rocky coastline. Elsa 3 was carrying 643 containers, including several with hazardous materials. With drifting containers posing a major threat to maritime safety, a rapid response was critical.
One of the most challenging operations took place at Sakthikulanagara in Kollam, where terrain made access by trailer or crane impossible.
“We received crucial support from the St John de Britto’s church authorities who allowed us to temporarily dismantle a portion of their fence to facilitate container removal. We restored the fence afterward and ensured that local residents assisting the operation were compensated,” Waterline MD and CEO Manoj Nair told TNIE.
Despite concerns over environmental impact and safety, coastal communities actively supported the recovery by securing containers that drifted ashore and protecting them overnight. Expert divers from the fishing community were also deployed to retrieve containers in the rough seas off Thumba.
Initial recoveries began along the Alappuzha coast, followed by operations in Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram. In Kollam alone, Waterline brought 15 containers to the local port.
Additional containers and wooden debris were collected from Vizhinjam, Kochuveli and Thumba, and moved to the KMB port in Vizhinjam. These efforts earned Waterline accolades from both MSC (Mediterranean Shipping Company) and the Kollam district administration for their timely and coordinated action.
As many as 53 containers from the vessel have already been retrieved and moved to the port. Efforts to recover the remaining 10 containers – several of which are partially submerged – are on with the support of the local authorities. It is estimated that around 100 containers fell off the ship.
Waterline began its operations as a shipping agency by playing a crucial role in mooring Zhen Hua 15, the first ship to dock at Vizhinjam port in October 2023. Notably, all 20 of its employees come from the local coastal community and have been trained to perform skilled tasks. They have successfully moored 350 ships including MSC Irina, the world’s largest container ship that berthed at Vizhinjam on June 9. Waterline is also engaged in ‘ship chandling’ – supply of provisions and services – to large vessels.
Extensive knowledge
Beginning May 26, Waterline Shipping and Logisticslaunched operations swiftly, continuing through May 29, successfully identifying 54 of the 61 containers that washed ashore and recovering 18 of them
Involvement of local fishermen who have extensive knowledge about the deep and rocky coastline further helped in salvaging the containers