87-year-old Kerala woman slips into well at night, clings on to pipe for dear life

PATHANAMTHITTA: In a dramatic rescue operation, an 87-year-old woman was saved after she slipped and fell into a well near Adoor in Pathanamthitta district early on Wednesday. The incident occurred at Thatta, in Mammoodu, when Shantha Velamparambil ventured out of her house around midnight.

The family members awoke to find the door open and Shantha missing. Their search led them to the well, where they found her clinging precariously to a motor pipe, suspended about 15 feet deep in the 30-foot well.

According to the family, the woman fell into the well because there was no safety wall around it. A neighbour soon alerted the rescue team. “We received a call around 4 am and reached the spot within 15 minutes. The family said they went to bed around 10 pm. The incident happened around midnight,” an officer with the fire and rescue services said.

The rescuers worked meticulously to ensure Shantha, who was brought up in a net, was safe after being trapped for several hours.