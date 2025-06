“In a daring operation...a Coast Guard helicopter managed to winch five members of the salvage team and an aircrew diver on the deck of the burning vessel to facilitate the towing process at 3 pm on Thursday. Rough sea conditions are posing a challenge to the fire fighting operations. Containing the fire and towing the vessel to a safer location remain top priority,” the Coast Guard said in a release.

The Director General (DG) Shipping has released the complete cargo manifest of MV Wan Hai 503, confirming that it carried 1,754 containers of which 1,083 were in the cargo hold under deck and 671 on the deck.

As per the report, 143 containers carried dangerous cargo, including flammable liquids and solids, substances that can emit flammable gases, and toxic substances. Efforts are on to retrieve and identify any containers lost overboard.

“Two Coast Guard vessels are involved in firefighting operations while the other vessels are engaged in border cooling and search for the four missing crew members. The fire on the deck has been contained but dark smoke is billowing from the vessel. There is fire inside the cargo hold,” said an officer.