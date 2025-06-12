CB to probe fraud at Diya Krishna’s store

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The case involving a financial fraud of Rs 69 lakh from a store run by BJP leader Krishnakumar’s daughter Diya Krishna has been handed over to the Crime Branch.
Three former women employees -- Vinitha, Divya and Radhakumari -- have been accused of siphoning off the money. The Crime Branch will also investigate a counter complaint by the employees who alleged that Krishnakumar and his team abducted them.
The case, first investigated by the Museum Police, was transferred based on a report by the Thiruvananthapuram city police commissioner.
The report said the Museum station faces practical difficulties in handling the case due to other law and order duties. It also noted that the case is sensational and has gained public attention.
Hence, the DGP later ordered the transfer. Both Krishnakumar and the accused had approached the chief minister’s office, which also influenced the decision.
The fraud is linked to Diya Krishna’s firm, named O by Ozy. A complaint was filed stating that the three ex-employees had siphoned off Rs 69 lakh.
Police found that the amount was transferred from Diya’s jewellery store to the employees’ bank accounts through QR codes. This was confirmed after checking their bank records.
Police said that though the money reached their accounts, it is unclear how it was spent.
The employees said the money was transferred to them on Diya’s instruction to avoid tax and that they later gave it back to her in cash.
Police also found that the women had withdrawn money several times and sent funds to their relatives.