CB to probe fraud at Diya Krishna’s store

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The case involving a financial fraud of Rs 69 lakh from a store run by BJP leader Krishnakumar’s daughter Diya Krishna has been handed over to the Crime Branch.

Three former women employees -- Vinitha, Divya and Radhakumari -- have been accused of siphoning off the money. The Crime Branch will also investigate a counter complaint by the employees who alleged that Krishnakumar and his team abducted them.

The case, first investigated by the Museum Police, was transferred based on a report by the Thiruvananthapuram city police commissioner.

The report said the Museum station faces practical difficulties in handling the case due to other law and order duties. It also noted that the case is sensational and has gained public attention.