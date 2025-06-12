In a first, Kerala Kalamandalam admits a boy as bharatanatyam student

THRISSUR: For the first time in its history, Kerala Kalamandalam Deemed to be University at Cheruthuruthy has admitted an 11-year-old boy as a student of bharatanatyam course, breaking years of tradition.

Daniel Eldho, who is settled in Perth, Australia, joined the six-month bharatanatyam course in Kalamandalam, pursuing his long-cherished dream. Originally from Piravom in Ernakulam district, Daniel had learned a bit of bharatanatyam for a stage performance in Australia, which was received well by the audience.

Mohiniyattam dancer and Kerala Kalamandalam faculty RLV Ramakrishnan will be teaching Daniel the basics of bharatanatyam.

“Kalamandalam is in the process of setting up a bharatanatyam department. However, short-term courses are available for all, irrespective of the the age of the candidate. While pursuing such courses, the title Kalamandalam cannot be pre-fixed to their names as in other courses,” shared Ramakrishnan.

It was in 2024 that Kalamandalam made a historic change by admitting all students irrespective of their gender to its courses. With this, the gender barrier in admitting students to its major courses like kathakali, mohiniyattam, and bharatanatyam came to an end.

Even the appointment of RLV Ramakrishnan as assistant professor at Kalamandalam was a historic moment in the cultural institution, as only women were allowed to become teachers there, except during the formative years.