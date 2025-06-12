Kerala Congress in a fix after Satheesan’s Jamaat chit

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan seems to have opened a Pandora’s box with his attempt to “whitewash” the Jamaat-e-Islami, after its political arm Welfare Party of India extended support to the Congress candidate in Nilambur. Not only key UDF partners IUML and Kerala Congress (KC) but even the Congress national leadership is learnt to be wary of the development.

“The party will discuss the issue separately,” senior KC leader Mons Joseph told TNIE. “Satheesan should have been more careful...Open endorsement of the Welfare Party and Jamaat-e-Islami would harm the prospects of the UDF and our party in central Kerala,” another senior KC leader said on condition of anonymity. The KC is already under the scanner of forces like CASA over its alleged soft stand on Munambam.

Senior IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty said the party still has political and ideological differences with the Jamaat-e-Islami. Seeking to downplay the electoral bond between the UDF and the Welfare Party, he claimed it was the latter supporting the former, and it has its own reasons to do so.

After the Nilambur by-election, the party will discuss whether Jamaat-e-Islami has abandoned its extremist positions as Satheesan has claimed, he added.