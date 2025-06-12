Kerala Congress in a fix after Satheesan’s Jamaat chit

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan seems to have opened a Pandora’s box with his attempt to “whitewash” the Jamaat-e-Islami, after its political arm Welfare Party of India extended support to the Congress candidate in Nilambur. Not only key UDF partners IUML and Kerala Congress (KC) but even the Congress national leadership is learnt to be wary of the development.
“The party will discuss the issue separately,” senior KC leader Mons Joseph told TNIE. “Satheesan should have been more careful...Open endorsement of the Welfare Party and Jamaat-e-Islami would harm the prospects of the UDF and our party in central Kerala,” another senior KC leader said on condition of anonymity. The KC is already under the scanner of forces like CASA over its alleged soft stand on Munambam.
Senior IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty said the party still has political and ideological differences with the Jamaat-e-Islami. Seeking to downplay the electoral bond between the UDF and the Welfare Party, he claimed it was the latter supporting the former, and it has its own reasons to do so.
After the Nilambur by-election, the party will discuss whether Jamaat-e-Islami has abandoned its extremist positions as Satheesan has claimed, he added.
The Congress central leadership is worried about the impact of the controversy at the national level, especially with party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi MP, scheduled to campaign in Nilambur, which is part of the Wayanad parliament constituency she represents in the Lok Sabha.
Adding to the woes of the Congress, many Muslim organisations have come out openly against Jamaat-e-Islami. Umar Faizi Mukkam, the Mushavara member of Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulma, alleged that Jamaat-e-Islami not only harbours extremist nature, but also has an “anti-Muslim ideology.”
Samastha leader Abdul Samad Pookkottur said political parties must avoid shaking hands with extremist outfits. Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen president T P Abdulla Koya Madani termed Jamaat-e-Islami as an organisation which has been politicising religion.
The Catholic Congress termed the development an “open challenge to Kerala’s secular democratic traditions” and an example of “opportunistic politics”. In a statement, it alleged that the “Congress has compromised on its core secular values by aligning with a party that is ideologically linked to religious fundamentalism.”
The KCBC is also watching the developments keenly. The NSS and SNDP, too are upset with the development and have conveyed their opposition to the UDF leadership.