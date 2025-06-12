Kerala mounted police to get first batch of trained riders via PSC soon

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the first time in its history, the Kerala Police’s mounted wing will be getting a batch of professionally trained horsemen to join its ranks.

On June 4, the Public Service Commission (PSC) published the rank list of police constables (mounted police), from which candidates would be appointed within two to three months, sources said. Until now, police officers worked in the wing on deputation.

This is the first time a direct appointment to Kerala’s lone mounted police, deployed under the Thiruvananthapuram city police, is being done through PSC.

The new recruits will undergo nine-month training at the police academy, after which they will be attached to the wing, said a source. A colonial legacy, the unit is primarily used for night patrols, parades and ceremonies.

Currently, there are 14 vacancies in the unit, which will be filled from the rank list featuring 19 names. Two of the aspirants are ex-servicemen, who were granted upper-age relaxation owing to their horse-riding experience in the armed forces.

The PSC notification mandated candidates have minimum one-year experience in horse-riding from a firm or sports club under the state or Union governments, State Sports Council, or Sports Authority of India.

The PSC had issued a notification in September 2023 for 14 vacancies having a pay scale of Rs 31,100-Rs 66,800.