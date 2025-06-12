Kerala to convert narcotic cells into police stations

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government is actively considering the proposal of converting narcotic cells to narcotic police stations, an exercise that is expected to embolden the anti-drugs enforcement activities of the state police. There are currently 20 police districts in the state, out of which 16 have narcotic cells. The state government on Friday ordered formation of the cells in the remaining four police districts as well.

The narcotic cells in each district is headed by an officer of the rank of assistant commissioner or DySP. The major impediment to the effective functioning of the narcotic cell was its lack of a mandate to register cases on its own. At present, it is the local police stations that register narcotic cases, while the narcotic cell will conduct further probe, if it is required.

With the formation of narcotic station, this impediment will be done away with. The narcotic stations can directly register cases and straightway start probe.

In cases having inter-state ramifications, the delay in launching meaningful probes often undermines the efficacy of the investigation. By the time the narcotic cell or other specialised wings take over the probe, the suspects would have got adequate time to cover their tracks and tamper with evidence.