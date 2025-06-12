Kerala to convert narcotic cells into police stations
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government is actively considering the proposal of converting narcotic cells to narcotic police stations, an exercise that is expected to embolden the anti-drugs enforcement activities of the state police. There are currently 20 police districts in the state, out of which 16 have narcotic cells. The state government on Friday ordered formation of the cells in the remaining four police districts as well.
The narcotic cells in each district is headed by an officer of the rank of assistant commissioner or DySP. The major impediment to the effective functioning of the narcotic cell was its lack of a mandate to register cases on its own. At present, it is the local police stations that register narcotic cases, while the narcotic cell will conduct further probe, if it is required.
With the formation of narcotic station, this impediment will be done away with. The narcotic stations can directly register cases and straightway start probe.
In cases having inter-state ramifications, the delay in launching meaningful probes often undermines the efficacy of the investigation. By the time the narcotic cell or other specialised wings take over the probe, the suspects would have got adequate time to cover their tracks and tamper with evidence.
“Time matters much in serious crime cases, such as narcotic cases. If the investigation is slow-paced, then it is difficult to crack the rackets that work in secrecy and operate like a well-oiled machinery. Formation of an exclusive wing is a must in dealing with NDPS cases,” said a source.
As per the proposal under the consideration of the government, an officer of the rank of DySP/assistant commissioner will head the narcotic station.
“The state government has got a positive outlook regarding the proposal. So is the case of the State Police Chief. The government and the department are truly aware of the threats posed by drug rackets and want an exclusive mechanism to nix their activities,” said a senior police officer.
The sources added that the office-bearers of the police associations had first proposed the idea of having narcotic stations during a meeting convened by CM Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram this March.
Meanwhile, the state government has announced that the narcotic cell DySPs will be now known as DySP Narcotic Cell and Gender Justice as they will also be probing POCSO cases. The government had earlier announced the creation of additional posts, including that of four DySPs, as part of its effort to form a special wing to probe POCSO cases. The four DySPs were deployed in four police districts where the narcotic cell has not been functioning.