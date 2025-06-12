Model food streets coming up in four locations in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Food Safety Department has launched the Modernisation of Food Streets project, setting up four model food streets that emphasise hygiene and aesthetics. In the first phase, projects are underway at Shankhumukham (Thiruvananthapuram), Panampilly Nagar (Ernakulam), Kottakunnu (Malappuram), and Kozhikode Beach.

Health Minister Veena George said the initiative is a model for serving quality food in clean and attractive environment. Each food street is being developed for Rs 1 crore, adhering to strict food safety standards. The outlets will be operated by staff certified under the FoSTaC programme and follow the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Emphasis is also placed on sanitation, with provisions for toilets and waste management systems. Construction is nearing completion, with Nirmithi Kendra handling the work at Shankhumukham.

Other locations are being developed in collaboration with GCDA (Ernakulam), DTPC (Malappuram), and the Kozhikode Corporation. The initiative is being implemented under the State Food Safety Department, in coordination with district authorities and local bodies, with support from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India and the National Health Mission.