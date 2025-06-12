Nair Service Society opposes Kerala caste census, plans to take legal action

KOTTAYAM: Asserting that the caste census announced by the Union government would divide people on the basis of caste and religion, the influential Nair Service Society (NSS) is planning to challenge the move in court.

The Centre had on June 4 announced that Population Census-2027 will be conducted in two phases along with the enumeration of castes. The first phase will begin on October 1, 2026, and the second on March 1, 2027. On Tuesday, the Karnataka government too announced a fresh caste survey.

The NSS’ move is expected to create significant political challenge for the BJP, which has been making all-out efforts to widen its political base in Kerala ahead of the local body elections this year and the assembly elections in 2026.